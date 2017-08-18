England vs West Indies, Day-Night Test: Sublime Alastair Cook, Joe Root Tons Put England in Command

England’s opener Alastair Cook and skipper Joe Root smashed blazing centuries to help hosts reach the score of 348-3 in their first innings at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground last evening.

Opting to bat first in England’s inaugural day-night match, Cook (unbeaten at 153) produced a rich vein of form as he struck his 31st Test hundred, including 23 boundaries.

Cook, however, failed to find any support from his new opening partner Mark Stoneman – 12th since the retirement of Andrew Strauss in 2012 – as he got dismissed for cheaply eight runs.

However, the past and present England skippers eased team’s concerns over how they would deal with the challenge of batting against the pink ball with a 248-run partnership for the third wicket and put the team in a strong position against the Caribbean side.

Root (136) smashed his 13th Test century which included 22 boundaries.

“Today was about making sure we got into a position of strength,” Root said. “It’s something we did well in the last two games and to do it today is brilliant, but it will mean nothing if we don’t back it up tomorrow.

"I know it's simple and boring, but all we tried to do was do the basics well. We went in with an open mind and played the situation in front of us."

For West Indies, Kemar Roach scalped two wickets while Miguel Cummins also chipped in with a wicket.

At the end of day’s play, Cook was batting at the crease along with Dawid Malan (28). (With Agencies inputs)