England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes arrested in Bristol; set to miss 4th ODI along with Alex Hales

Ben Stokes was arrested early on Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol. Stokes and Alex Hales will not be available for 4th ODI against Windies

>London: England have dropped Ben Stokes and Alex Hales from their side to play West Indies in the fourth one-day international at The Oval in London on Wednesday following Stokes's arrest, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Tuesday.

The duo have been made unavailable after key all-rounder Stokes was arrested in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning following England's 124-run win in the third ODI in the southwest city on Sunday.

Hales was with Stokes on Sunday night.

"Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be available for Wednesday's one-day International match against West Indies at The Oval," ECB director of England cricket Andrew Strauss said while reading out a board statement to reporters at The Oval on Tuesday.

"Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol," the former England captain added as he continued to read out the statement.

"He was held overnight and released under investigation " without charge " late on Monday and will not join the team in London.

"Hales, who was with Stokes on Sunday night, did not train this (Tuesday) morning and has returned voluntarily to Bristol on Tuesday to help police with their enquiries.

"You will understand that we cannot offer further detail at this stage but will provide any updates when we can." View More