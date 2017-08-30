England vs West Indies: Is Ben Stokes the answer to hosts' No 3 conundrum for Ashes?

England's number three merry-go-round is not a new phenomenon and ahead of those tours of Bangladesh and India last year it induced one very dizzying suggestion: Move Ben Stokes up to three.

After losing to the West Indies in such dramatic style at Headingley, England have plenty to think about but not too much to get hung up on. At home at least, they remain a superb Test side. It would be a shame if the efforts of Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite were couched in terms of their hosts' failures rather than their own intoxicating brilliance.

Where England should be worried is that their batting all summer has been more bass-based than Meghan Trainor. Their top order have been discordant, relying time and again on the middle or lower order of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, and now again Chris Woakes to turn disaster into dominance (if not, as seen in Leeds, always victories). At times it seemed like their specialist batsmen were there just to hustle the opposition's bowlers into complacency. It has made for some thrilling cricket, but is a strategy unlikely to catch on universally and one probably undesirable to take into the away Ashes series this winter.

After David Malan's gritty second innings 61 in Leeds, perhaps England can breathe a little more easily about their number five slot. The question of who walks out with Alastair Cook in Brisbane, however, remains more problematic. Mark Stoneman, his latest date, is a superb county player and could yet prove a very decent Test one, but his propensity for flashing on the off side without due diligence will surely be problematic on bouncy Australian pitches. My personal hunch would still be for Gujarat over Geordie.

The most fascinating dilemma England have, though, is at number three, where ever since Jonathan Trott retired from the role in 2015 they have had problems. No Cheteshwar Pujara or Hashim Amla has emerged as the player to consistently either stabilise or stimulate an innings or " in the case of Root " emerged and then wanted to stay there.

For a time Gary Ballance seemed to have answered the call and, after starting his career at five and six in the last match of England's horror Ashes of 2013-14, he slotted in at first drop and in his next three series at home to India and Sri Lanka and away to the West indies averaged 69 there. Unfortunately, this anomaly proved to be more Voges than Bradman, as he then averaged 9 and 25 in the role against New Zealand and Australia respectively. So it was back to Root. Then the poisoned chalice oddly passed to an opener, Nick Compton. Then back to Root again, before even Moeen was asked to fill in briefly. Then Ballance returned this summer against South Africa. It's hard to keep up, but Tom Westley is now the man with the dubious honour of being in possession.

Ballance, and not without reason, does have some very powerful advocates within in the media and the team itself, and not least the captain. His international average of 46 at three remains far superior to Westley's and even a notch higher than Root's. His county form this year has also been near peerless with only the statistically and metaphorically peerless Sangakkara having a better average.

Yet it is inescapable to look at against which Test attacks he made his biggest runs and ditto his failures and have huge faith he is the man to fill the void once more. If Westley fails at Lord's against West Indies, the gap of a couple of months before the Ashes squad is announced may actually work in Ballance's favour. England would look like they were making a more considered decision between series not a rushed, panicky one between Tests.

The nature of Westley's dismissals may actually have raised a weary sigh from Ballance, who himself endured similar scrutiny over a particular technical weakness. The Yorkshire left-hander was criticised for stalling in his crease with a trigger movement that backfired.

Westley has struggled with his tendency to try and play a whip drive across the line and get trapped in front, although ironically his dismissal second time around at Headingley was almost the complete opposite, a wild hoopla at a wide one from the indomitable Jason Holder. He looks a classy player susceptible to not-so-classy dismissals, but with England's revolving door rotating far slower than it has in the past, he is almost certain to retain his place for the third Test at Lord's. He will now " in his fifth Test " be under the sort of pressure Trott himself faced in his first, when he walked out in the deciding match of the 2009 Ashes. Westley's innings, with Ashes on the line, will now be as much a test of character as technique.

