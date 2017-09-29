England vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Chris Gayle Destroys Jake Ball with Four Successive Sixes

Gayle went berserk and smashed 34 runs off just six balls

New Delhi: West Indies star Chris Gayle played another of his signature-innings to lit up the gloom in the fifth and final one-day international in Southampton and boosted his team to a competitive 288-6 against England.

In a dead rubber, overshadowed by the scandal surrounding England’s Ben Stokes, Gayle provided some much-needed fireworks but fell soon after.

The West Indies, who have lost 15 of the past 16 completed ODIs against England, initially struggled to make headway under heavy skies following a rain delay, inching to just nine runs after the end of the fourth over.

Gayle then went berserk and smashed 34 runs off just six balls, all delivered by Jake Ball, including four successive sixes, briefly changing the character of the game. The first six was so huge that the ball went onto hit the top of one of the canopies.

Watch the sixes here:





Gayle hits Ball over cover for six https://t.co/8zmbQqoUTE via @ECB_cricket — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) September 29, 2017





Gayle launches another massive six off Ball https://t.co/90l06G6Xk4 via @ECB_cricket — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) September 29, 2017





However, before Gayle could have become anymore lethal, England debutant Tom Curran sent back the dangerman by producing a slower ball, which induced a mis-hit and Liam Plunkett did the rest of the work by taking a fine diving catch running backwards.

Also, Gayle now has 252 international sixes to his name and the 38-year-old left-handed batsman has become the third player to hit 250 international sixes, after Shahid Afridi (351) and Sanath Jayasuriya (270). (With PTI inputs)