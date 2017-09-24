England vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Bristol: Live cricket score and updates

Follow live scores and updates as England take on West Indies in 3rd ODI at County Ground, Bristol

>Toggle between tabs for live score and ball by ball commentary

>Report: The second one-day international between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge was abandoned because of heavy rain on Thursday.

Only 2.2 overs were possible after West Indies won the toss and elected to field first. England reached 21 without loss when the rain arrived.

England lead the series 1-0 after a seven-wicket victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The biggest concern for West Indies ahead the 3rd ODI was the injury scare for their swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle. However, the captain Jason Holder has confirmed the fitness of Gayle and said that he is ready and raring to go.

England skipper Eoin Morgan confirmed that the hosts will play a full-strength squad despite the upcoming Ashes series. They have recalled paceman David Willey for the rest of the series.

The visitors who are out of automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup will be looking to rebuild a team that will take them through to the event in England.

Following a washed-out second ODI at Nottingham's Trent Bridge on Thursday, Stuart Law's men only have three more matches in England " starting with Sunday's fixture in Bristol " and a three-match ODI series in New Zealand scheduled before the qualifiers.

Though the visitors might have nothing to lose, the likely return of star players like Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Sunil Narine might be the much needed shot in the arm for a West Indies side that is a pale shadow of the team that dominated world cricket in the 70's and 80's.

The long and arduous road to 2019 World Cup for West Indies starts with the 3rd ODI at Bristol, England.

With inputs from Reuters and PTI

View More