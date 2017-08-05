England vs South Africa 4th Test: Hosts End Day 1 on 260/6; Joe Root, Ben Stokes Hit Fifties

Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada picked two wickets each on the day one

It was an even contest on the opening day of the fourth and final Test between England and South Africa at Manchester. Opting to bat first, hosts England at stumps on day one were 260/6 with Jonny Bairstow and Toby Roland-Jones unbeaten on 38 and zero respectively.

England once again lost opener early as Duanne Olivier had Keaton Jennings (17) caught behind. Former captain Alastair Cook and Tom Wesley then saw off the new ball and added 57 runs for the second wicket. Also Check- ENG vs SA 4th Test Full Scorecard

Cook, four runs short of his half-century, fell to Keshav Maharaj as South Africa tightened their grip. Few overs later, Kagiso Rabada removed Wesley (29) as he was caught behind to leave the home side tottering at 92/3.

Captain Joe Root then shared 52-run stand for the fourth wicket with Dawid Malan to bail home side out of the trouble. However, after the half-century stand, More Morkel accounted for Malan (18).

The visitors kept picking wickets at regular intervals and towards the end had Root and Ben Stokes back in the hutch. Both Root and Stokes scored valuable half-centuries.

The England captain was trapped leg before by Olivier giving him his second wicket. Root scored 52.

After Root’s departure, Stokes found an able partner in Bairstow and the duo took England past 250-run mark thanks to the 65-run partnership between them. However, in the penultimate over of the day, South Africa found much-needed breakthrough as Rabada bowled Stokes (58).

For South Africa, Olivier and Rabada scalped two wickets each while Morkel and Maharaj chipped in with one wicket apiece.