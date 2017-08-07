England vs South Africa 4th Test: Moeen Ali’s Breezy Fifty Puts Hosts Ahead

All-rounder Moeen Ali smashed unbeaten 67 off 59 balls to hand England advantage on the day three of the fourth Test against South Africa. After securing a valuable lead of 126 runs, England wobbled in their second innings. However, Ali’s counterattack gave the much-needed impetus to England innings. When rain cut short the day, the home side was 224/8, effectively 360 runs.

Earlier in the day, South Africa managed to add just four runs to their overnight tally and were bundled out for 226 in response to England’s 362. Despite conceding over a hundred-run lead, South Africa were pretty much in the game after Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada removed England top-order cheaply.

Morkel dismissed Alastair Cook (10) and Thomas Westley (9) to leave England at 30/2, Rabada made it worse for the home side by sending back Keaton Jennings (18). Spinner Keshav Maharaj further dented England as he struck to remove Dawid Malan (6) to make it 72/4. Also Check- ENG vs SA 4th Test Full Scorecard

Skipper Joe Root and Ben Stokes then shared a half-century stand and took their side past the 100-run mark. The duo added 57 runs for the fifth wicket, and in the process, Root scored his half-century.

With England marching towards safety, Duanne Olivier stuck in quick succession to pick three wickets. The pacer in the space of his six overs dismissed Root (49), B Stokes (23) and Jonny Bairstow (10) to leave England tottering at 153/7.

After sudden fall of wickets, Ali took over and was not afraid of playing his shots. His counterattack worked as England crossed the 200-run mark. Ali added 58 runs for the eighth wicket with Toby Roland-Jones, with major contribution coming from his bat.

Rabada then separated the two as he scalped Roland-Jones (11) with England’s score reading 211/8.

Ali then completed his 50 off just 49 balls and had added 13 runs for the ninth wicket with Stuart Broad when heavens opened up.

For South Africa, Olivier returned wth figures of 38/3 while Morkel and Rabada picked two wickets each.