England vs South Africa 2017, LIVE telecast and streaming: Details on how to watch ENG vs SA, 1st ODI, on TV and online

England host South Africa in the first ODI on Wednesday. It will be the first match of the three-match series. The game will be played at Leeds. The series is being looked as a tune-up tournament before the start of the Champions Trophy.

The match will begin at 6.30 pm IST and will be shown on the Star Sports network as far as the telecast goes. For online streaming, go to Hotstar.com. You can also catch the LIVE score of the game here.

A lot of people have billed England as the favourites for the upcoming Champions Trophy and the hosts will have a good test in this three-match series to know where they stand for the challenge ahead. South Africa may not play their best cricket in ICC tournaments but are usually really sharp in bilateral events.

South Africa have had the advantage over England over the years by beating them more often than not and the hosts will know that if they are to win the Champions Trophy, they need to be ready for a tough challenge like the one against the Saffers in this ODI series.

Expected teams:

England

Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir