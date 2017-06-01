England vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Watch ENG Vs BAN live match on Hotstar Online

Live streaming of England vs Bangladesh and live cricket score of England vs Bangladesh is available online. The first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be played at The Oval. The England vs Bangladesh ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD 3. The England vs Bangladesh ODI will be streamed online on Hotstar. The live broadcast of the ODI will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).

England would be hoping to claim maximum points against Bangladesh, who were in for a rude shock in their practice match against India. England, who beat South Africa 2-1 in their three-much One-Day International series just prior to this tournament, look to be in fine nick, though their batting had imploded against the Proteas in the last match of the series.

England look like odds-on favourites to take home the honours from the first match, especially since Bangladesh are yet to find their feet. That said, it could still become a little bit of a tester if there were weather-related interruptions, which is a constant possibility with all matches played in England at this time of the year. But that too should favour the home team, since the cold and wet conditions are something they would be well and truly versed with.

Bangladesh will aim to emulate their 2015 World Cup win over England, when Mahmudullah’s hundred paved the way for a memorable victory at the Adelaide Oval. The signs were encouraging as the Tigers racked up 342 in their opening warm-up match, against Pakistan, as Tamim Iqbal smashed 102 off 93 balls – a match Pakistan won by two wickets with three balls remaining.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.