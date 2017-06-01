England vs Bangladesh Highlights, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root century powers England to eight-wicket win

England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Champions Trophy opener on Thursday. Set a target of 306 at Kennington Oval in London, England rode on 133 not out from the player of the match Joe Root to get to the target in 47.2 overs. Also playing their part were Alex Hales who made 95 and Eoin Morgan who stroked 75 not out.

Mashrafe Mortaza and Sabbir Rahman bagged a wicket each on what was a superb pitch for batting.

Earlier, put into bat, Bangladesh made 305 for six in their allotted 50 overs. The top scorer for Bangladesh was Tamim Iqbal who made 128. The other man to stand out was Mushfiqur Rahim. He made 79. As far as the other contributors went, Soumya Sarkar made 28 and Sabbir Rahman stroked 24.

As for the bowling for England, Liam Plunkett bagged four scalps, conceding 59 runs in his quota of four overs. There was a wicket each for Ben Stokes and Jake Ball.

Both England and Bangladesh are yet to win this tournament. England are being talked about as the favourites considering that they are the co-hosts and have had a reinvention in their scheme of things in ODI cricket.

There will be another Group A match after Thursday. On Friday, Australia will take on New Zealand in Birmingham. While Australia are aiming for their third Champions Trophy crown, New Zealand are targeting their second title.