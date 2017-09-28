England Vice-Captain Ben Stokes Caught on Video Throwing Punches in Street Brawl

The England vice-captain, 26, is seen fighting with two men in the footage.

New Delhi: A video that allegedly shows Ben Stokes throwing punches in a street fight has emerged on the internet and now England are under renewed pressure to sensationally sack Stokes from the Ashes tour.

The Sun newspaper claims Stokes threw a flurry of “15 punches in one minute” before a knock-out blow that sent a 27-year-old man crashing to the pavement and requiring hospital treatment for facial injuries.

The England vice-captain, 26, is seen fighting with two men in footage obtained by The Sun. Watch it here:

The incident happened following England’s 124-run win in the third ODI — where Stokes made 73 — in southwest city Bristol on Sunday that put them 2-0 up in a five-match series against West Indies.

Following the incident, Stokes was arrested in the Clifton district of the city and he spent a night in the cells before being released without charge.

Coach Trevor Bayliss has described the circumstances which led to Stokes’ arrest in Bristol as “very unprofessional”.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said: “We have seen this footage for the first time, there is an ongoing Police investigation, which will look at all available evidence, and we do have to respect that process.”

However, after seeing the incident video, it is very likely that England’s director of cricket Andrew Strauss, who only hours earlier had named Stokes in their 16-man Ashes squad, will strip the allrounder of the vice-captaincy before England leave for Australia next month.