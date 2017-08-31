England Squad Unchanged for Series Deciding Third Test Against West Indies

Tom Westley, Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan retained for the third Test at Lord's

New Delhi: England, who suffered an embarrassing five-wicket loss to struggling West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing series, kept their squad unchanged for the third and decisive match on Wednesday.

Tom Westley, who averages 20 in four Tests at No3, has been handed one more chance to prove himself, while Toby Roland-Jones and Mason Crane, the two unused players at Headingley, are also retained.

Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan also held onto their places after both scored half- centuries in the second-innings at Headingley.

Moeen Ali helped England to a good third innings score of 490-8 Dec, however, Joe Root’s men missed the chance to clinch the series, courtesy brilliant knocks from Shai Hope and Carlos Braithwaite, which helped the visitors chased down the target on the final day, and levelled the series 1-1.

It was a historic feat for Windies as they register their first win in England after 17 years.

On the other hand, England, even after suffering a defeat, have decided to stick with same squad considering the upcoming Ashes series Down Under. However, playing XI in the upcoming Test might differ from the previous one.

Squad:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Chris Woakes