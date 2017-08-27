England all-rounder Stokes reprimanded by ICC

Leeds, Aug 27 (IANS) England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, the International Cricket Council announced on Sunday.

Stokes has received an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day's play in the Headingley Test against the West Indies on Saturday.

The incident happened when Ben Stokes reacted in frustration after being edged by Shai Hope for a boundary by making an inappropriate comment which was clearly audible through the stump mic and also heard by the match officials.

"Stokes was found to have breached Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match," ICC said in a statement.

"In addition to the reprimand for his breach of Article 2.1.4, one demerit point has been added to Stokes's disciplinary record," it added.

Stokes had come into this match with two demerit points against his name. As such, he is now on three demerit points and, pursuant to Article 7.6 of the Code, if he reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they will be converted into suspension points and he will be banned.

"After the end of Saturday's play, Stokes admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement said.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and S. Ravi, third umpire Marais Erasmus, all from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, as well as fourth umpire Nick Cook.

--IANS

gau/dg