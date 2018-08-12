England reduce India to 66/6 in 2nd innings

London, Aug 12 (IANS) England pacer Stuart Broad took all the four wickets in the second session of the fourth day's play to push India on the verge of defeat in the second Test, with the tourists reaching 66/6 at tea here on Sunday.

Broad's fiery spell swept aside India's batting spine, with Ajinkya Rahane (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (17), Virat Kohli (17) and Dinesh Karthik (0) falling to the right-armer, leaving the visitors trailing by 223 runs.

There is a heavy possibility of an innings defeat here for India, who lost the opening Test in Birmingham by 31 runs. Their batsmen have struggled throughout. After they were bowled out for 107 in the first innings, they have landed themselves in a deep crisis in the second innings.

Resuming the second session at 17/2, Rahane was the first to go. The right-hander from Mumbai chased a wide delivery outside the off-stump only to edge it to Keaton Jennings at third slip.

Pujara worked really hard, showing many of his attributes, like patience and doggedness until a late inswinging delivery from Broad rattled his stumps.

Kohli, who was being troubled by back stiffness, could score only 17 runs. A delievery from Broad rose to kiss his gloves before hitting his hip as Ollie Pope at short leg dived forward to take a sharp catch.

Broad then sent back wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik for a duck as he failed to negotiate an inswinging delievery before it hit his pad and the umpire declared him out LBW.

Hardik Pandya (1 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0 not out) were at the crease when rain forced an early close of the second session of play.

Brief scores: India: 107 and 66/6 (Cheteshwar Pujara 17, Virat Kohli 17; Stuart Broad 4/16, James Anderson 2/9) vs England: 396/7 declared (Chris Woakes 137 not out; Jonny Bairstow 93, Sam Curran 40; Hardik Pandya 3/66, Mohammed Shami 3/96) at tea on Day 4.

