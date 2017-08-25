England Recall All-Rounder Chris Woakes For Second West Indies Test

Woakes will replace Middlesex pacer Toby Roland-Jones in the only change to the English side.

Leeds: England on Thursday recalled all-rounder Chris Woakes for the second Test against the West Indies at Headingley.

Woakes will replace Middlesex pacer Toby Roland-Jones in the only change to the side that thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 209 runs inside three days during last week’s inaugural day/night Test in England at Edgbaston.

Woakes had become a mainstay in all three international formats, but a side strain suffered barely two overs into England’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh at The Oval in June put him out of action for 11 weeks.

But during England’s recent 3-1 home series win over South Africa, Woakes’s place as third seamer went to Roland-Jones, who took eight wickets on debut at The Oval.

The 28-year-old Woakes was in England’s squad for the first Test against the West Indies but lost out on his Birmingham home ground to Roland-Jones.

Since his injury, Woakes has managed one first-class match. His five-wicket haul and a second innings fifty during Warwickshire’s 190-run First Division County Championship win over Middlesex at Lord’s led to his inclusion in England’s squad for the Windies series opener.