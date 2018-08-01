England reach 83/1 at lunch vs India

Birmingham, Aug 1 (IANS) England made a steady start reaching 83/1 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

At the break, opener Keaton Jennings was unbeaten on 38 with skipper Joe Root giving him company with a steady 31, defying the Indian bowlers any further inroads.

For the visitors, it was their lone spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who cleaned up former English skipper Alastair Cook with a beauty for just 13.

Electing to bat under slightly damp conditions, the England openers -- Cook and Jennings -- had no trouble in dealing with the India quicks as they quickly raised 26 runs, before Ashwin was brought in as early as the seventh over of the innings.

The off-spinner immediately delivered with the wicket of Cook, even as Jennings survived a dropped chance and a few inside-edges. India's slip catching once again disappointed as Ajinkya Rahane dropped Jennings when the southpaw was on 9.

Cook's departure brought in Root, who together with Jennings started the repair work, playing Ashwin with caution.

The right-left duo had a calculative approach, thereby forging together a 57-run second wicket stand and ensured there were no more hiccups on the perfect batting track assisted by the heat wave.

Brief Scores: England 83/1 (Keaton Jennings 38 not out, Joe Roor 31 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/13) vs India.

--IANS

tri/sed