England rally to win maiden U-17 World Cup title

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) England made a remarkable comeback from two goals down to outclass three-time runners up Spain 5-2 and clinch their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup at a packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

Spain took the early advantage in the final, thanks to a first-half brace by Sergio Gomes (10th, 31st minutes).

But his effort was wiped out as England scored five goals through Rhian Brewster (44th), Morgan Gibbs White (58th), Phil Foden (69th, 88th) and Marc Guehi (84th).

