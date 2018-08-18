England put India to bat in 3rd Test, Pant debuts

Nottingham, Aug 18 (IANS) England skipper Joe Root won the toss and opted to field against India in the third Test of the five-match rubber at Trent Bridge here on Saturday.

Under pressure after losing the first two Tests, India made three changes to their playing XI by bringing in Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah and handing a Test debut to stumper Rishabh Pant. Murali Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik were dropped.

England on the other hand, brought back all-rounder Ben Stokes in place of young left-arm pacer Sam Curran.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (Captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

--IANS

tri/vm