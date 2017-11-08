England on right path: Dier

London, Nov 8 (IANS) England defender Eric Dier backed his coach Gareth Southgate's decision to drop the national team regulars and said his side was on the right path.

Southgate did not pick forwards Daniel Sturridge, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jermain Defoe and defender Chris Smalling for the international friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

"I don't really see it as a risk. If we get embarrassed then there is a lot more to work on," the Tottenham Hotspur defender was quoted saying by the Independent on Tuesday.

"If we don't, we are on the right path. If we want to be prepared for one of the biggest sporting events in the world we have to prepare by facing the best," Dier added.

The 23-year-old also said coach Southgate has the right mentality and he wants to play international friendlies with the best nations.

"The manager has already said that if we are to be playing friendlies, he wants to be playing against the best nations in the world and to challenge ourselves. I think that is the right mentality to have," Dier said.

England will face Germany and Brazil in the friendly encounter on November 10 and 14, respectively.

--IANS

sam/dg