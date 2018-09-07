England opt to bat against India in 5th Test

London, Sep 7 (IANS) England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat in the fifth and final cricket Test against India at the Oval here on Friday.

England, who have already won the series 3-1, have picked the same 11 who won the fourth Test in Southampton by 60 runs.

India have made two changes to their playing 11. India have handed Andhra Pradesh batsman Hanuma Vihari his international debut, replacing all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the visitors decided to go with an extra batter. Experienced left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has come in place of injured off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Teams:

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

--IANS

