England opt to bat in 4th Test vs India

Southapmton, Aug 30 (IANS) England won the toss and opted to bat in the penultimate game of the five-match Test rubber against India at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

Already 2-1 up in the rubber, England made a couple of changes in their playing XI with the inclusion of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in place of Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope.

The visitors however, retained the same side from the 203-run win in the third Test at Nottingham.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

--IANS

tri/sed