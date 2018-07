England opt to bat in 2nd ODI vs India

London, July 14 (IANS) England skipper Eoin Morgan opted to bat against India in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match rubber at Lord's on Saturday.

Both the teams remain unchanged from the previous game, where the visitors had outclassed England by eight wickets.

Playing XI:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, M.S. Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal