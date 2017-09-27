England name 3 uncapped players in Ashes squad

London, Sep 27 (IANS) England selectors on Wednesday named three uncapped players in paceman Craig Overton, leg-spinner Mason Crane and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes in the 16-man Test squad for the five-match Ashes series in Australia, starting November 23.

All-rounder Ben Stokes was also included despite the shock news of his arrest on suspicion of assault in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning.

England have not confirmed whether the 26-year-old Stokes, who was released without charge, will continue as Test vice-captain.

The English board also recalled discarded batsmen Gary Ballance, James Vince and seamer Jake Ball for the Ashes.

Commenting on the squad, National Selector James Whitaker, said: "A tour of Australia is the ultimate test for our squad. We have provided Joe Root and Trevor Bayliss with a well-balanced squad with options in all areas."

"After a successful summer, having won the Test series against South Africa and the West Indies, there is real competition for places and we have selected a squad that will work hard and compete against Australia, aiming to win the Ashes," he added.

In addition to the current full-time members of staff, former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond was appointed fast bowling consultant and will be part of the England management up to the end of the second Test in Australia.

Former England One-day captain Paul Collingwood will take a coaching role during the Test series and the One-day Internationals (ODI) against Australia. County side Kent's head coach, Matt Walker, will assist England for the T20 tri-series against Australia and New Zealand.

The first Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from November 23-27.

England Ashes squad: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes (WK), Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.

--IANS

