England to host India for five Tests, three ODIs, T20Is in 2018, confirms ECB

England will host India in a five-match Test series in 2018, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

The teams will play three Twenty20 matches in July, followed by three one-day internationals and then Tests at Edgbaston, Lord's, Trent Bridge, the Rose Bowl and The Oval.

England's schedule for the year also includes meetings with Pakistan, Australia and Scotland.

"A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer's international programme," said ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison in a press release.

"This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.

"Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds.

"Alongside these, England's white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019."

It will be only the second time India, the world's number one Test side, play a five-Test series in England since 1959.

England's summer will begin in May with two Tests against Pakistan at Lord's and Headingley.

They have a one-off one-day game against Scotland in Edinburgh on 10 June, followed by five one-day internationals and a T20 match against Australia later that month.

>England schedule 2018

Pakistan

24-28 May: 1st Test, Lord's

1-5 June: 2nd Test, Headingley

Scotland

10 June: ODI, Edinburgh

Australia

13 June: 1st ODI, The Oval

16 June: 2nd ODI, Sophia Gardens

19 June: 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge

21 June: 4th ODI, Chester-le-Street

24 June: 5th ODI, Old Trafford

27 June: T20, Edgbaston

India

3 July: 1st T20, Old Trafford

6 July: 2nd T20, Sophia Gardens

July 8: 3rd T20, County Ground

12 July: 1st ODI, Trent Bridge

14 July: 2nd ODI, Lord's

17 July: 3rd ODI, Headingley

1-5 August: 1st Test, Edgbaston

9-13 August: 2nd Test, Lord's

18-22 August: 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

30-September 3 August: 4th Test, Rose Bowl

7-11 September: 5th Test, The Oval View More