England to host India for 5 Tests, 3 ODIs & T20Is in 2018

London, Sep 5 (IANS) England will host India for five Tests, three One-day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20 Internationals, starting July 3 next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli's men will start their tour with a T20I on July 3 at Old Trafford, which will host the first of three T20Is. The other two will be played at Cardiff and Bristol.

Following the T20I series, the ODI series begins on July 12 with India set to play the three matches at Trent Bridge, Lord's and Headingley.

The Test series begins on August 1 at Edgbaston. The remaining four Tests will be played at Lord's, Trent Bridge, Ageas Bowl and The Oval.

Speaking about the India series, ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said: "A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer's international programme."

"This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.

"Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds.

"Alongside these, England's white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019," he added.

India's last tour of England was in 2014 where they lost the five-match Test series 1-3 despite winning the second Test at Lord's.

India, however won the ODI series 3-1 despite the first ODI being abandoned. The solitary T20I was won by England.

Before hosting India, England will play two Tests against Pakistan from May 24-June 5 and travel to Edinburgh for an ODI against Scotland on June 10. They will return to host Australia for a five-match ODI series and a T20I from June 13-27.

--IANS

tri/bg