England favourites against formidable India, feels Steyn

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) South African paceman Dale Steyn feels that the Virat Kohli-led Indian team is "capable of anything" but England bowlers' experience will be the difference between the two sides when the five-match Test rubber kicks-off on August 1 in Birmingham.

The 35-year-old pacer also opined that the upcoming high-octane series will be full of runs due to present dry conditions in England.

Speaking to mediapersons at a promotional event here, Steyn said: "I don't like any predictions. The advantage probably lies with England, obviously being at home and with such a long tour. It tends to become very long."

"They (India) have been there for ODIs and are a very good touring team now. (But) if I put my money, I will probably put it on England," he added.

Praising the Indian skipper, the pacer said: "Led by Virat this Indian team is capable of anything. I know Virat pretty well; he's quite a determined character. Five Test matches are going to be good for one team and if one team gets on a roll the other team will be blown away.

"(But) it's going to be a hard-fought Test series. The England bowlers are a little bit more skilled and that's where the difference will be, that will be the tipping point," the 35-year-old explained.

Steyn however, did not rule out India's chances in the series and said that the English bowlers might struggle against the Indian batsmen if the wicket remains dry.

"If the ball swings they (England seamers) are going to play a massive role but if it doesn't swing then how are they going to get someone like Kohli or Shikhar (Dhawan), who opens the batting, and K L Rahul (out)?," Steyn asked.

"They played well in South Africa, which I consider is the hardest place to play cricket. They came to South Africa and just got better. It could be true in England too." he added.

Commenting on the English bolwers, Steyn said: "It's going to be a high-scoring series but England's bowlers are probably just a little bit better than the Indians."

"I think it's (weather in England) massively dry. It's going to be a lot of runs. But they are conditions that England are used to. Home series generally goes away with home sides," he opined.

