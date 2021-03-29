England Eases Lockdown Restrictions, Allows Outdoor Meetings and Team Sports; PM Boris Johnson Wishes Luck to Everyone

London, March 29: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished everyone good luck as COVID-19 related restrictions are eased in England from today. As part of resumption of daily routines after nearly three months of "stay at home" order in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, outdoor organised sports such as football and netball will be back in England from today. In his message on Twitter, Boris Johnson hailed the move. UK Eases Lockdown but Nervously Eyes European Virus Surge.

Johnson said: "I want to wish the very best of luck to all the young people… everybody who I hope is going to be heading back to the football pitches, netball courts, hockey fields, BMX tracks, all other kinds of venues this week as we welcome the resumption of outdoor organised team sports." He said he understands how difficult it is to be separated from teammates and coaches. Boris Johnson Takes First Jab of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine, Watch Video.

"It doesn’t matter if you live and breathe it every minute of every day, or if you’re somebody who enjoys getting active just once a week. Sport plays a huge role in so many lives and its great to have it back," the British Prime Minister added. The UK government scrapped the stay-at-home rule in England and allowed groups of up to six or two households to meet outside, including in private gardens.

UK PM Boris Johnson's Message:

Ahead of outdoor organised sport returning across England tomorrow, good luck to everyone getting back to the sports you love – from football to netball and much more. After a difficult few months, it’s great that so many will be able to get back out there. pic.twitter.com/dPED46vpPp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 28, 2021

From April 12, non-essential retail, as well as restaurants and pubs, if serving people outdoors, will be allowed to reopen in England. As the Britain is easing lockdown restrictions, Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service, urged citizens to continue to follow the rules and limit contact with others.

"Enormous progress" has been made, but it "does not mean job done", Xinhua news agency quoted Powis as saying in an article in the Sunday Telegraph. Powis warned that coronavirus could still "wreak more havoc and ill-health on a significant scale", citing concerns over variants. He said: "We need to hold our nerve and drive for the line, so everyone can get back safely and soon to our normal lives."