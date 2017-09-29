England’s Dele Alli Banned by FIFA for ‘Offensive Gesture’

New Delhi: England midfielder Dele Alli has been handed one international match ban by FIFA for making an offensive gesture during World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia. The Tottenham star was also fined 5,000 Swiss francs (£3,852) by the governing body, which described the gesture as “offensive and unsporting.”

Alli will now sit out his country’s penultimate qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley, but the 21-year-old will be available for the match against Lithuania on Sunday after he was included in manager Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Alli argued his gesture earlier this month had been aimed at team-mate Kyle Walker and the midfielder avoided a longer suspension only because Fifa’s disciplinary committee was “not convinced” he directed a middle-finger salute at referee Clement Turpin.

Fifa said in a statement: “Although the disciplinary committee was not convinced that the player directed the gesture at the referee, and regardless of whether it was allegedly directed at a team-mate, it did consider such gesture to be offensive and unsporting and therefore it amounted to a violation of art. 57 of the Fifa disciplinary code.”