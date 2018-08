London, Aug 12 (IANS) Chris Woakes (137) remained unbeaten as England declared their first innings at 396/7, taking a 289 runs lead against India on the fourth day of the the second Test match here on Sunday.

Resuming the day at 357/6, England added 39 runs to their overnight score with Woakes scoring 137 in 177 balls, which includes 21 boundaries.

England lost the lone wicket of Sam Curran (40) on Sunday.

