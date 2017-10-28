England beats Spain by 5-2 to win 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 28 (ANI): It became a night to remember at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium as England made a memorable comeback to crush Spain 5-2 to win the Fifa U-17 World Cup final in Kolkata on Saturday.

It was a sweet revenge as England lost to La Rojas juniors in the U-17 European Championship, earlier this year.

No one would have expected England to make an epic comeback after conceding two goals in the first half.

Spain took the early advantage in the final, thanks to a first-half brace by Sergio Gomes. But his effort was wiped out as England scored five goals through Rhian Brewster, Morgan Gibbs White, Phil Foden and Marc Guehi.

However, England's goal-machine Rhian Brewster's powerful header in the 44th minute saw his team go into half-time down by two goals to one. Brewster won the 'Golden Boot' with 8 goals to his credit. Suddenly, things changed in the second half as Morgan Gibbs White tapped home an inch-perfect cross to make it 2-2.

Phil Foden then found the target in the 69th minute and the winners literally sealed the issue in the 84th minute with the fourth goal scored by Marc Guehi. The Young Lions were not over as Fodden rounded off the tally in the 88th minute.

The Young Lions have given a 66,000-plus Kolkata crowd a football night to remember, a World Cup final worthy of all the attention and celebrations. (ANI)