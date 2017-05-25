England beat South Africa by 72 runs in first ODI, take 1-0 lead in three-match series

With the win, England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Set a target of 340 for a win, South Africa were shot out for 267 in 45 overs.

England beat South Africa by 72 runs in the first ODI in Leeds on Wednesday. With the win, England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Set a target of 340 for a win, South Africa were shot out for 267 in 45 overs. Earlier put into bat, England hammered 339 for six in their allotted 50 overs. This short series is being used as the perfect platform for both teams for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Coming back to the chase, the visitors were on track with Hashim Amla (73) and Faf du Plessis (67) scoring half-centuries but both fell in quick succession and later skipper AB de Villiers (45) fell trying to keep up with the run-rate.

Chris Woakes was the stand out bowler for the hosts as he picked up four wickets giving away just 38 runs in his eight overs. Spinners Adil Rashid and Moin Ali picked up two wickets each while Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, England were aided by a majestic century from Eoin Morgan. The left-handed batsman scored all round the park and his 93-ball inning was studded with 7 fours and 5 sixes. Apart from the England skipper, Ali (77) and Alex Hales (61) made noticeable contributions and helped their team post a formidable target for the number one ranked side. Morgan was adjudged the Man of the Match. (with wires inputs)