England beat Lithuania in World Cup qualifiers

Vilnius, Oct 9 (IANS) Visiting England beat Lithuania 1-0 in Group F of the 2018 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers.

At the LFF Stadium here on Sunday evening, captain Harry Kane gave England the lead with a 27th minute penalty following a foul on Dele Alli, who was chopped down by Ovidijus Verbickas as he pursued a bouncing ball, reports Xinhua news agency.

Topping Group F with 26 points, England has secured their place at the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia next year, while Lithuania maintain fifth place with six points from as many teams.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification process decides 31 of the 32 teams to play in the quadrennial international football tournament scheduled from June 14 to July 15, 2018 while Russia qualify automatically as hosts.

