Birmingham, Aug 4 (IANS) India were bowled out for 162 in their second innings, losing the first Test to England by 31 runs before lunch on the fourth day here on Saturday.

Chasing 194, India resumed the day at 110/5 but kept losing wickets, including the one off captain Virat Kohli (51), to fall short by 31 runs.

For England, medium pacer Ben Stokes was lethal, taking the important wickets of Kohli and Hardik Pandya (31) on the day.

--IANS

pur/vm