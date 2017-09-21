England to announce U-17 squad on September 26

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) England will announce their squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup on September 26, the Football Association (FA) said.

"Steve Cooper will publicly announce his squad for the tournament at 10 a.m. UK time next Tuesday (September 26)," England senior communications manager Andy Walker told IANS via email.

England will play their Group F matches at the Salt Lake Stadium here. Mexico, Chile and Iraq are the other three members in the group.

England take on Chile on October 8 in their first game.

--IANS

dm/tri/bg