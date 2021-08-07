Engineering Colleges to Apply at Based on JEE Main Score

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main third session results were released on August 6, which saw as many as 17 students scoring 100 percentile. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the entrance exam is the gateway to various engineering colleges across the country. Every year, many students appear for this exam to get admission in some of the prestigious and reputed engineering colleges like NITs, IIITs, Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), and other state institutions across the country.

Based on National Institutional Ranking Framework, here are some of the top engineering colleges that accept JEE Main score:

— National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

— National Institute of Technology Karnataka

— Anna University

— Vellore Institute of Technology

— National Institute of Technology Rourkela

— Jadavpur University

— Institute of Chemical Technology

— National Institute of Technology Warangal

— Amrita School of Engineering

— Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

— National Institute of Technology Calicut

— Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

— Jamia Millia Islamia

— Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

— Birla Institute of Technology & Science

— Amity University Noida

— Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

— Siksha `O` Anusandhan

–Malaviya National Institute of Technology

— Delhi Technological University

— Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

— Birla Institute of Technology

— Aligarh Muslim University

— National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra

— SRM Institute of Science and Technology

— Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

— International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

— Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

— Manipal Institute of Technology

— National Institute of Technology Silchar

Story continues

— National Institute of Technology Durgapur

— Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology

— PSG College of Technology

— College of Engineering Pune

— Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

— Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology

— Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology

— Visvesvaraya Technological University

— Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi

— Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

— Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University

— MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology

— Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education

— National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

— International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore

— Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

— Thiagarajar College of Engineering

— Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology

— Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati

— National Institute of Technology Raipur

This year, the JEE Main is being conducted in four sessions. Three sessions have already been conducted in February, March, and July while the fourth and final session is scheduled to be held in August. Candidates will get another chance at improving their scores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here