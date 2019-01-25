Engagement necessary for improving India-Pak ties: Pak envoy
Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood said that engagement between India and Pakistan is necessary for improving ties between India and Pakistan. While talking on the stressed relationship that the two countries share, Mahmood said, "When we are in the process of sustained engagement and there is communication on multiple levels. Finding each others' perspective and a common ground for mutually great solution should be the approach that we have to have in order to have more stable relationship which yields productive outcomes."