Engagement with Mike Pompeo to be 1st high-level engagement after elections: MEA

While addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar spoke on United States (US) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visit to India from June 25-27. He said, "It will be first high-level engagement with United States after elections in India. During his visit, he will hold talks with the External Affairs Minister (EAM) and he will also call on other dignitaries in the Government of India."