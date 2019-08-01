Engagement with ASEAN will remain critical element of India's Act East Policy: EAM Jaishankar

While speaking at ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, "Our Prime Minister's enunciation at Shangri-La Dialogue in June 2018 of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific of which India is an important part, we warmly welcome ASEAN's decision to articulate its own views of the concept. We see important elements of convergence especially from standpoint of principles and approach. This provides a roadmap to advance ASEAN-India strategic partnership in Indo-Pacific, particularly in areas of maritime cooperation, connectivity and achieving sustainable development goals. Engagement with ASEAN will remain critical element of India's Act East Policy and strategy."