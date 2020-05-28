'Engaged with China to Peacefully Resolve Border Row': India Rules out Trump's Offer of Mediation

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said India is “engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve” the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in response to a question regarding US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate or arbitrate between the two sides. With this, India ruled out any need for arbitration.

Srivastava said India and China are engaged at both the military and diplomatic level to peacefully resolve the matter, and that diplomatic channels are at work both in New Delhi and in Beijing. He added that there are at least five bilateral agreements or protocols between the two sides, starting from 1993, to ensure of peace and tranquility in the border areas.

These are the 1993 agreement on Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the Line of Actual Control, the 1996 agreement on Confidence Building Measures in the Military Filed Along the LAC, the 2005 Protocol on Modalities for implementation of Confidence Building Measures in Military Field along the LAC, the 2012 Agreement on the establishment of a Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs to the most recent 2013 Border Defence Cooperation Agreement.

India said its forces “scrupulously follow the consensus reached by our leaders and guidance provided” and it is committed to the objective of maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas but at the same time, Delhi remains firm in its resolve to ensuring sovereignty and national security.