'Energy Storage India' conclave in Delhi on January 10-11

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Industry body India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) on Friday said it will hold "Energy Storage India 2019" conclave on renewable energy integration and energy storage on January 10-11.

An IESA statement said that Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu would be the keynote speaker at this annual event that would also be attended by Power Minister R.K. Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"In its endeavour to drive India's ambitious National Energy Storage Mission, IESA is organising the 'Energy Storage India 2019' on January 10-11," it said.

"Energy Storage is going to be the key to establish and sustain this leadership on the world map."

Commenting on the development, IESA Executive Director Rahul Walawalkar said in a statement: "The year 2019 is going to be a landmark in energy storage as we expect the National Energy Storage Mission to be announced soon as announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2nd October 2018."

