Energy sector CEOs excited over India's decision to slash corporate tax: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sep 22, during 'Howdy Modi' event, said that CEOs of energy sector looked excited by India's decision to slash corporate tax. "I met CEOs of energy sector yesterday. They looked excited by India's decision to slash corporate tax. They gave feedback that this decision has sent a positive message in not only India but among global business leaders. This will make India more competitive globally."