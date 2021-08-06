For enduring Afghan peace, terrorist safe havens in region must be dismantled immediately: India

United Nations, Aug 6 (PTI) Asserting that “the future of Afghanistan cannot be its past,” India on Friday said terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries in the region must be dismantled immediately and terrorist supply chains disrupted, as New Delhi stressed it is time for the Security Council to decide on actions to ensure an immediate cessation of violence.

“As a neighbour of Afghanistan, the current situation prevailing in the country is of great concern to us. The violence shows no sign of abating,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said at a Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

The Council, under the current Presidency of India, held a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan amid increasing military offensives by the Taliban as the US forces withdrew from the war-torn country.

President of the Security Council, Tirumurti, making a statement in his national capacity, said the international community cannot afford to set the clock back. “The future of Afghanistan cannot be its past.” He emphasised that for enduring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries in the region must be dismantled immediately and terrorist supply chains disrupted, in a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan.

“It needs to be ensured that Afghanistan’s neighbours and the region are not threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism. There needs to be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Tirumurti said.

“It is equally important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country. Those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable. We, as the international community, must ensure that our commitments to Afghanistan, including to its various institutions, are maintained,” he said.

Tirumurti told the powerful 15-nation UN body that it is “time for the international community and, in particular, this Council to take stock of the situation, and decide on actions that would help bring a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and ensure an immediate cessation of violence. Anything short of this will constitute a serious threat to regional peace and security.' Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ghulam Isaczai, told the Council that the Taliban continue to enjoy a “safe haven in and supply and logistic line extended to their war machine from Pakistan'.

'Graphic reports and video of Taliban fighters congregating close to the Durand Line to enter Afghanistan, fundraising events, transfer of dead bodies for mass burial, and treatment of injured Taliban in Pakistani hospitals are emerging and are widely available,” he said.

Tirumurti said India has been supportive of all the efforts being made to accelerate the dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban, including the intra-Afghan negotiations.

“If the peace process is to be successful, then it is necessary to ensure that the Taliban engage in negotiations in good faith, eschew the path of violence, sever ties with Al Qaeda and other terrorist organisations, and fully commit itself towards reaching a political solution.

'Violence and military threat cannot be used to strengthen the negotiating position. A tangible demonstration of this commitment is required,” he said.

Tirumurti underscored that India wishes to see an independent, peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan and reiterated New Delhi’s support for an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process.

“Any political arrangement or settlement in Afghanistan must ensure that the gains of the last two decades are protected, and not reversed. These gains are non-negotiable. It should, therefore, preserve the constitutional democratic framework and ensure the protection of the rights of women, children and minorities,” he said.

Any regime devoid of legitimacy in Afghanistan would find it difficult to garner much needed humanitarian and developmental assistance from the international donor community, he added.

Citing UN reports that civilian casualties and targeted killings have reached record levels in Afghanistan, Tirumurti noted that there have been targeted attacks on religious and ethnic minorities, girl students, Afghan security forces, Ulemas, women occupying positions of responsibility, journalists, civil rights activists and the youth.

“As we saw recently, even the UN compound has not been spared; the residence of the Defence Minister of Afghanistan has been attacked; an Indian journalist was murdered while he was reporting; and the fighting continues in Helmand and Herat,” he said.

Tirumurti was referring to Pulitzer-prize winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who worked for Reuters news agency and was killed last month in Afghanistan while he was covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and Taliban militants near a border crossing with Pakistan in Kandahar province.

Tirumurti noted with concern that more than 100 Afghan civilians were mercilessly killed in Spin Boldak. “The rapid deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan constitutes a serious threat to regional peace and stability,” he said.

He recalled External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks to the Security Council in June, when he had said that a durable peace in Afghanistan requires a genuine “double peace” -- that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan and it requires harmonising the interests of all, both within and around the country.

India voiced support for a leading role for the United Nations and called on the Secretary General to take an initiative towards finding a lasting and durable outcome.

“We welcome any move towards a genuine political settlement that leads to these objectives. The only way forward are negotiations that will provide an acceptable compromise reflecting the Doha Process, the Moscow Format and the Istanbul Process.

“On India’s part, we will continue to stand with Afghanistan in ensuring that peace and stability is restored through a legitimate and transparent democratic process that is essential for the long-term stability of Afghanistan and the region,” Tirumurti said. PTI YAS SCY AKJ SCY