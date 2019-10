Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan recently claimed that former India batsman Gautam Gambhir was scared of him. Irfan also claimed that it was because of him that Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir's career ended.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, the Pakistan pacer said that Gautam Gambhir struggled against him big-time during Pakistan's tour of India in 2012/13 and was afraid of even making eye contact with him.