Encourage Students to Take Cow Science Exam, UGC Tells Varsities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the vice chancellors of all universities to “encourage students” to enrol for the Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar - Prasar Examination – an online test designed to test one’s understanding of cow science, that will be held across India on 25 February.

The circular, signed by UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, also asks the VCs to inform affiliated colleges about the same.

"“I write this to request you , to give wide publicity to this initiative and encourage students to enroll/register themselves for this examination. This may also be brought to the notice of the colleges affiliated to your university.”" - UGC Circular

The exam will be conducted by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, which has been set up under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, for dissemination of information on economic, scientific, environmental, health, agriculture and spiritual relevance of indigenous cow in India.

Exam Available for All

The online exam is available for primary, secondary and senior secondary school students as well as those in colleges and universities. Available for all citizens, all those who take the exam would be given certificates, the circular states.

According to RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria, the exam will be held annually "For raising mass awareness about the indigenous cows among young students and every other citizen, the RKA decided to conduct a national exam on cow science."

What’s the Syllabus Like?

One of the reference materials for the exam is on the subject of PanchGaya - a blend of the five gavyas obtained from desi cows. Apart from detailing the benefits of consuming milk, ghee and curd, the document also lays emphasis on cow dung and cow urine.

