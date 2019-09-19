We encourage India to open embassies in Latin America: Dominican Republic Envoy

Modi 2.0 government is celebrating 100 days of their governance and on Tuesday union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that government of India has decided to open 18 new embassies in South Africa, on the occasion of 100 days of Indian government. Latin American countries are looking for India to open their embassies there. In an exclusive interview, Dominican Republic Ambassador to India Hans Dannenberg Castellanos said, "Indian government is doing great job right now, there is a lot of positive outlook for the future. I am happy that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with the new External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is a career diplomat and refreshing a new and positive minister for as diplomatic community, I wish him best of luck, I am very excited to work with him. I�m very excited to hear that India is going to open new embassies in all over the world. India has announced to open new embassies opening in south Africa, We Latin American are also hoping that the same announcement can be done in future about new embassies opening in our region (Latin America), as we know many region/countries are opening their embassies in India in the last 10-12 years. For an example, my country Dominican Republic is in India for last 14 years. Many of Latin American countries like Ecuador, Paraguay, Guatemala, El Salvador and Costa Rica, they also had embassies in India in the last 10 years and they are not received anything from Indian side to opening embassies in Latin America."