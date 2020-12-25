Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

ANI
Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces at Kanigam area of Shopian here on Friday, said Kashmir Zone Police.

The Police and security forces are carrying out the operation, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, two terrorists including the one who was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. (ANI)

