Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' trailer is finally out

Emraan Hashmi's next film Cheat India's trailer is finally out and the film showcases discrepancies and corruption in the Indian education system. Emraan Hashmi unveiled the trailer of the film on his Twitter handle and wrote, "On your 'marks', get set, CHEAT..... The #CheatIndiaTrailer you've been waiting for: http://bit.ly/CheatIndia-Trailer ...". The film focuses on the dark side of the education system. It also brings to fore the issues like granting fake certificates to undeserving candidates for a bribe. The film also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead role. The film directed by Soumik Sen, is the second film from Emraan Hashmi's production-Emraan Hashmi Films. The film will be released on January 25, 2019.