Emraan Hashmi unveils teaser poster of 'Cheat India'

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi on Monday unveiled a teaser poster of his first production "Cheat India".

The 39-year-old took to his Twitter to give a glimpse of the film.

Along with the poster, he wrote a tagline which reads: 'Nakal mein Hi Akal Hai'." He asked fans if they agree to it or not.

Being directed by Soumik Sen, the film, which talks about the education system in India, the film had landed in a controversy earlier.

Filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid had claimed the storyline of the film was copied from their film titled "Marksheet".

Starring actors Emraan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles, "Cheat India" is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

