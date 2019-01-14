Emraan Hashmi reveals son is now cancer free

Emraan Hashmi's son who was diagnosed with cancer five years ago is now cancer-free, revealed Emraan. Taking to social media, he thanked everyone for the love and support that he got for his son Ayaan. "Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife." Ayaan was diagnosed with first stage cancer at the age of four in 2014. In a book titled 'The Kiss of Life: How a Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer', Emraan revealed about the pain his then six-year-old went through and the emotional trauma of his parents. Hashmi is currently gearing up for the film, 'Why Cheat India'.