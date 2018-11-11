Emraan Hashmi celebrates National Education Day

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) On the occasion of National Education Day on Sunday, actor Emraan Hashmi stressed upon the need of education saying it was the country's backbone.

As Emraan's next film "Cheat India" is about the education system, he took to Instagram to celebrate the day.

"A country's education system is its backbone. Team 'Cheat India' celebrates National Education Day," the 39-year-old wrote along with a short video clip.

November 11 has been celebrated as the National Education Day since 2008.

The date has been chosen to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

"Cheat India" is Emraan's first production project and he is also starring in it alongside actress Shreya Dhanwanthary.

--IANS

sim/ksk